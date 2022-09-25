Planned Solutions Inc. Has $248,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

