Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) vs. Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Financial Survey

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 4.56 -$17.27 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.58 billion 1.65 $308.50 million $0.74 13.95

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Creek Road Miners and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 1 3 7 0 2.55

Playtika has a consensus price target of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 107.59%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,524.15% -1,036.32% -174.03% Playtika 11.54% -92.35% 10.59%

Summary

Playtika beats Creek Road Miners on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

