Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 36.69%.

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

