Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.45

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.45 and last traded at C$32.49, with a volume of 659333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 124.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0700006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

