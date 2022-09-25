Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.99

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.99 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Integrations Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

