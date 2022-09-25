Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Price Performance

PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pretium Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 468,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 64,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.