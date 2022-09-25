Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

