Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,974 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 86,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

