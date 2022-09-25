Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,530 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 24.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Corteva by 4.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Corteva by 3.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

