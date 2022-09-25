Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TC Energy by 24,616.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 164,774 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

