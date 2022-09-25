Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 996,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $321,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.