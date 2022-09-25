Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $84.29 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

