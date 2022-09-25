Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,680 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,979,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

TRV opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.