Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $78.47 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

