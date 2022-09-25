Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $71,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.14. The company has a market cap of $438.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

