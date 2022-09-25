Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,462 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $149.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

