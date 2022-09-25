Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $41,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

