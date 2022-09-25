ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.10

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 2480059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,340 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $26,995,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 743,859 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $16,306,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.