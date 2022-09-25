Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.97

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Proto Labs Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $993.03 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,860,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

