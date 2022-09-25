Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $88.73

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.73 and last traded at $88.75, with a volume of 14434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

