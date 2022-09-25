PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PTC were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

PTC Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,717,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at $97,956,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,717,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.