Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.97. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 186.19% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

