Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSEGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.97. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 186.19% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.