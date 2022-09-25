Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.18

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 1709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after acquiring an additional 623,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 334,287 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,939,000 after acquiring an additional 221,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 151,917 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

