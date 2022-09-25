Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.87

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $619.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 49.4% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

