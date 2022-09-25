Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $7.20 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 million, a PE ratio of -102.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quest Resource

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,640.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $78,441.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,470.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $60,073 and sold 37,354 shares valued at $269,401. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Quest Resource by 5.9% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 17.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 4.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

