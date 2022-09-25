Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Quotient Stock Performance

Quotient stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Quotient has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quotient will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 984,808 shares of company stock worth $195,354 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quotient by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Stories

