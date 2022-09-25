Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.15

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.15 and last traded at $86.23, with a volume of 2477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

