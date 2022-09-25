Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 4,768 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.04. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,137,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

