Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 399 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

