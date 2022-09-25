Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned about 0.05% of Royce Value Trust worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 123,338 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RVT opened at $12.75 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.