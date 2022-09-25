Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,167,253,000 after purchasing an additional 518,570 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $183.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $182.23 and a one year high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

