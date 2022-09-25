Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $764,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

AMD opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

