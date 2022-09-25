Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $817,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.20. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.17 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

