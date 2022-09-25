Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

