Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $494.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $542.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

