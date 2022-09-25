Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,526,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,299,000 after acquiring an additional 77,744 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,264,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

