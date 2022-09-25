Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 243,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.7% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,662,000 after buying an additional 63,563 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Air Lease Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE AL opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.81. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Air Lease Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.
