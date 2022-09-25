Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $436.14 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.01.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

