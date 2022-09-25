Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,193 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.