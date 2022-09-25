Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 251 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,699.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 48,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $254.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.95 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.