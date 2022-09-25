Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 6,498 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

