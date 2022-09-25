Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after buying an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.35.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.