RB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,750,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $6,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.