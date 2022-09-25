RB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,750,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $6,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.