Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $307.00

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 307 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 307 ($3.71), with a volume of 95525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($3.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.05) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Friday.

Redde Northgate Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 351.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 371.22. The company has a market capitalization of £728.44 million and a P/E ratio of 768.75.

Redde Northgate Increases Dividend

Redde Northgate Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

