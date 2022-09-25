Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,555,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $31,192,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.