Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 19,957 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,900.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average of $129.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

