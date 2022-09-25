Reviewing Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Northern Lights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 43.62% 8.00% 3.96% Northern Lights Acquisition N/A 69.39% 1.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Capital BDC and Northern Lights Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Northern Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Northern Lights Acquisition.

35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Northern Lights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Northern Lights Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 5.44 $83.63 million $1.51 10.95 Northern Lights Acquisition N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Northern Lights Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

