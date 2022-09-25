Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 672.29 ($8.12).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.37) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 574 ($6.94) to GBX 634 ($7.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 572 ($6.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,600.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 621.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 607.86. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($9.79).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

