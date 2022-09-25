Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.88

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.88 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 130390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 48,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.