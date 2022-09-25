RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,200.00

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and last traded at GBX 2,202.20 ($26.61), with a volume of 21095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,225 ($26.88).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 400.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,387.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,432.65.

RIT Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 18.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 677.66%.

Insider Transactions at RIT Capital Partners

About RIT Capital Partners

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Jutta Rosenborg bought 4,000 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($30.15) per share, with a total value of £99,800 ($120,589.66).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

